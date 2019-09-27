ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department arrested 52-year-old Gilbert Arismendez, a repeat drug offender, during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

The APPD posted to Facebook Friday stating that one of their narcotics officer was conducting surveillance on Arismendez, who police say is a known meth and heroin trafficker out of the Rockport and Aransas Pass areas.

The post reads, "when Arismendez became mobile, the officer already knew he was driving with multiple license suspensions."

Officers proceeded to pull Arismendez over, but he refused to stop. After Arismendez finally did pull over, he refused to get out of the vehicle. Police said a struggle ensued and that Arismendez had to be pepper sprayed before police were able to remove him from the vehicle.

Narcotic officers said they saw several different drugs in plain sight inside the vehicle. A search of Arismendez revealed he was carrying 20 grams of meth, 4.6 grams of heroin, 4.6 grams of black tar heroin, and 2.5 grams of Xanax. According to police, Arismnedez's case was filed on a federal level.

