KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knoxville mother accused of tampering with evidence related to the death of her 5-year-old daughter is expected in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Robin Howington, 36, was arrested in September after her 5-year-old daughter, Destiny Oliver, was shot and killed in their Fountain City home.

Knox County court documents show Howington changed her story several times when she spoke to investigators about what happened.

Arrest warrants show Howington wiped and stashed the gun and moved other items at the crime scene the night of the shooting.

