At least 28 rounds fired in Kostoryz Rd. game room shooting, affidavit says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 39-year-old man who was shot on Kostoryz Rd. on July 12 died from his injuries and the suspect's arrest affidavit gives new details about what happened.

3NEWS obtained the affidavit on July 18 which states officers were called to a game room on the 4700 block of Kostoryz Rd. at 12:23 a.m. on July 12 following a report of 30-50 gunshots heard in the area. The caller said a man was on the floor in the game room, bleeding and experiencing difficulty breathing. The man was taken to Spohn Shoreline for treatment of a gunshot wound to the chest.

A witness inside the game room told police they were with the victim in the building for approximately five minutes before hearing gunshots originating from outside the building, according to the affidavit. Another witness, who was outside the building, told police that they heard "a lot of commotion" before the shots were fired.

According to the affidavit, 28 shell casings were discovered at the scene. 14 of them originated from an AK-47 or SKS rifle, while 13 casings were from a 9mm and one was a .45 caliber. The crime scene spanned "a block or two," officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department told 3NEWS.

The affidavit further stated that officers obtained surveillance video from a nearby business, which provided them with a better understanding of the events. The affidavit outlined the following timeline:

12:03 a.m.

Two masked individuals are seen walking up to the game room, one of whom appeared to be a carrying a rifle. Witnesses later told police that the masked individuals robbed the game room.

12:04 a.m.

The two masked individuals are seen running away from area.

12:05 a.m.

Three people from inside the game room exit the building. Video footage shows them taking cover behind a car, as stated in the affidavit. One person is seen going into a Chevy Impala and getting an AK-47 or SKS rifle and firing shots in the direction where the masked individuals had fled.

Officers verified with witnesses that the individual seen retrieving the firearm from the car and firing several shots was Latraye Xavier Callandret.

Officers then found Callandret's Impala in the area of the game room and saw an AR-15 through the window. The vehicle was impounded and a crime scene team later found the AK-47 or SKS rifle in the car that they believed to have been used in the shooting.

The victim died two days later, on July 14. Officers confirmed the victim died from a bullet fired from a "high velocity" weapon, according to the affidavit. A 21-year-old woman was also shot but is expected to recover.

Callandret was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.