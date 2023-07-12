Two people shot overnight on Kostoryz Rd., police say

Traffic is still being blocked near the 4600 block of Kostoryz, so find an alternate route if you must travel in the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large crime scene is still active on the 4600 block of Kostoryz after a shooting overnight.

Officers were called to the area just after 12:20 a.m. and found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department. He was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around the same time, a 21-year-old woman walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, officials said.

Investigators with the robbery and homicide division were called to the scene. Officials said it does not appear that the victims knew each other. The crime scene spanned "a block or two," Sr. Officer Antonio Contreras said.

Traffic is still being blocked from the scene, so find an alternate route if you must travel in the area.

The shooting is still being investigated. Anyone with information can call detectives at 361-886-2840, or submit the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS, or online at www.cctexas.com/crimestoppers.

