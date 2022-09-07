Jury gives 80 year sentence to Texas mom in 2011 death of 4-year-old daughter

Amanda Guidry was found guilty on August 26 in the 2011 death of her daughter.

KOUNTZE, Texas — A Hardin County jury sentenced a Kountze mother late Tuesday to 80 years in prison for the 2011 death of her 4-year-old daughter.

On August 26, a jury found Amanda Guidry guilty of a lesser charge of causing serious bodily injury to a child, according to the Hardin County district attorney.

She could have received up to 99 years in prison on the charge.

Guidry had been originally charged with capital murder in connection with the death of her daughter Breonna Loftin. Loftin died in 2011.

Loftin died on August 17, 2011 at Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, according to findagrave.com. The girl's official cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma to the head.

The trial, which began last Tuesday, was held in front of Judge Steven Thomas. Tom Burbank is Guidry's defense attorney.

During the second day of trial, jury viewed video of Guidry's interview with police following her arrest.

Doctors found Loftin's body had numerous burns and bruises all over it, according to file stories. She also sustained broken bones, and investigators previously told 12News the young girl had been sexually abused.

Investigators believe Loftin had been abused over a period of time because her injuries were in various stages of healing. Hardin County Sheriff Ed Cain previously called Loftin's death one of the worst abuse cases he has ever seen.

Jason Wade Delacerda was Guidry's boyfriend when Loftin died. He was found guilty in 2018 in connection with the young girl's murder and sentenced to death.

It took the jury less than three hours of deliberation to find Delacerda guilty of capital murder.

Delacerda admitted to abusing the child, and Guidry admitted to seeing some of the abuse and not reporting it, according to file stories.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.