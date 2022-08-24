Texas mom found guilty in connection with 2011 death of 4-year-old daughter

The jury found Amanda Guidry guilty of a lesser charge of causing serious bodily injury to a child.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A Hardin County jury late Friday found a Kountze mother guilty in connection to the 2011 death of her 4-year-old daughter.

The jury found Amanda Guidry guilty of a lesser charge of causing serious bodily injury to a child according to the Hardin County district attorney.

Guidry had been originally charged with capital murder in the death of her daughter, Breonna Loftin, who died in August 2011.

The jury will be deciding her sentence which could be from five to 99 years in a Texas prison.

Loftin died on August 17, 2011 at Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, according to findagrave.com.

The girl's official cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma to the head.

Guidry's trial was initially to have happened in 2018.

The trial, which began last Tuesday, was held in front of Judge Steven Thomas. Tom Burbank is Guidry's defense attorney.

During the second day of trial, jury viewed video of Guidry's interview with police following her arrest.

Doctors found Loftin's body had numerous burns and bruises all over it, according to file stories. She also sustained broken bones, and investigators previously told 12News the young girl had been sexually abused.

Investigators believe Loftin had been abused over a period of time because her injuries were in various stages of healing. Hardin County Sheriff Ed Cain previously called Loftin's death one of the worst abuse cases he has ever seen.

Jason Wade Delacerda was Guidry's boyfriend when Loftin died. He was found guilty in 2018 in connection with the young girl's murder and sentenced to death.

It took the jury less than three hours of deliberation to find Delacerda guilty of capital murder.

Delacerda admitted to abusing the child, and Guidry admitted to seeing some of the abuse and not reporting it, according to file stories.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.