WATCH LIVE: Collierville Police hold news conference on deadly Kroger shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Investigators were back at the scene first thing Friday morning as they continue to piece together what led to the mass shooting at a Kroger store in Collierville Thursday afternoon.

The store remains closed, and the parking lot is blocked off, with about two dozen cars behind crime tape as the investigation continues.

Collierville Police have not yet identified the shooter, though a police source tells us the gunman was a recently fired employee. Investigators said the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police said about 44 Kroger workers and an unknown number of customers were at the store at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville about 1:30 p.m. Thursday when the gunman opened fire. People hid, some in freezers, before officers were able to make their way in and get them to safety.

Collierville Police said 13 people were shot - one of them killed - in the initial shooting. Family and friends identified the woman killed as Olivia King.

Regional One said Friday morning that eight patients were brought there - not nine as originally stated. One died, one was treated and released, and six remain hospitalized - three of those in critical condition.

We are told one victim was rushed into surgery at Methodist Le Bonheur, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Collierville Police said one person also went to hospital with anxiety attack after being in the Kroger at the time of the shooting.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane called the scene "horrific" and one of the worst he's seen.

Kroger issued the following statement Thursday afternoon: "We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Kroger store located on New Byhalia Rd. in Collierville, TN – a suburb of Memphis. The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to the individuals and families of the victims during this difficult time. We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates. To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Collierville Police Department."

The Tennessee AFL-CIO said the Kroger employees some of its union members. President Billy Dycus issued the following statement:

"We are horrified by the images of yet another mass shooting in America. These scenes of violence and terror are even harder to process, because they took place in our own state at a Kroger supermarket near Memphis where some our United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) brothers and sisters work. While we still don’t know all of the details, we know that one thing is for certain: no one should fear for their lives or face this kind of horrific violence at their workplace or while shopping for groceries.

Like many other essential workers, the employees at this store have kept food on the tables of Tennessee families for the past year and a half. They have sacrificed so much and continually exposed themselves to a deadly virus when others were able to stay home. Now, their workplace has been devastated by violence. We grieve for all of those who were affected by yesterday's shooting and their families, especially our union brothers and sisters.”