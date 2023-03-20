Two students injured, suspect in custody following shooting at high school in North Texas

District officials say two students were injured at the Arlington, Texas, high school on Monday morning. Police say a suspect is in custody.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington ISD officials and local police say Lamar High School has been put on lockdown due to a shooting that happened Monday morning.

Officer Jesse Minton with Arlington police said they received multiple calls at 6:55 a.m. about shots fired on campus, outside of the school building.

Minton said one Arlington ISD student was shot and was last reported to be in critical condition. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Another student was injured and taken to a hospital by her parent. Her injury is not life-threatening, according to police.

Arlington ISD and police said the scene is secure, the suspected shooter is in custody, and a weapon was recovered. Police say they do not believe the suspect ever entered the school.

The department said they believe the suspect is also an Arlington ISD student.

It hasn't been confirmed if any of the students involved attend Lamar High School. Police said all students are under 17 years old.

The motive behind the shooting is also unclear, but police believe it may have been targeted.

Arlington police worked with the school's resource officers to check throughout the campus for any other potential suspects or weapons. Police shared at 10:40 a.m. that their search was complete.

"Having our school resource officers there I think made a big difference into how quickly we were able to respond and know what was going on to make this as safe as possible, as soon as possible," said Officer Minton.

One Twitter user near the campus posted video of police activity at the school shortly after the shooting was reported.

All students that were on campus were taken by bus to the Arlington ISD Athletics Center on 1001 East Division Street. Parents and guardians were allowed to start picking up students at noon on Monday.

Parent Kita Bowles said she was working when she received a text from her child about the lockdown. She said her daughter went into a classroom for the lockdown soon after she got off of her bus.

"As a mom, my heart just kind of broke. I'm glad she's OK, but I'm also worried and praying for the other kids," Bowles said. "I had to leave work. I had tears in my eyes, and my boss couldn't really understand what I was saying, but I told him, 'I had to go. There was a shooting at my child's school.'"

The campus will remain closed throughout the day Monday. There's no confirmation at this time on whether it will reopen on Tuesday.

Police detectives, school resource officers, and AISD will continue to investigate this shooting.

Officer Minton credited the school district and campus officers for their immediate response to the situation.

Minton also said it would be more helpful if people alert authorities of any threats. There's no information suggesting that the shooting was publicly known ahead of time, but if there was, he said Arlington police has specialists that look for threats posted online.

"... If we find out tomorrow that somebody was like, 'Oh, I had heard something like that might happen, but I didn't want to say anything,' that's the problem," Minton said. "We know before it happens so we can respond and have the information we need."

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

