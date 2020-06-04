LAREDO, Texas — Early Saturday morning, North of Laredo, a K-9 unit found a driver's trailer to be suspicious, while agents were conducting an immigration inspection.

US Border Patrol saying they "discovered 32 individuals, including one juvenile, all illegally present in the United States from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, and El Salvador."

The driver, a U.S. Citizen, and all 32 subjects were taken into custody.

