MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County deputies confirm they are searching for missing Midland teen, Robert Duncan.

Deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers searched Monday night in a mobile home community off South County Road 1230, south of Interstate 20 and Loop 250.

"We received information that he was in this area," Chief Deputy Rory McKinney said. "We'll search this area until it's clear."

Family members told our reporter on the scene Duncan was last scene in the area.

Deputies first arrived on scene just after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. Chief McKinney says they planned to stay through the night.

"It's possible that we may secure this perimeter overnight and come back and search when it's daylight. We've got a DPS helicopter coming to spotlight the area and make a determination after that," he said. "We may be here all night tonight and all day tomorrow. We aren't going to leave until this investigation out here has been looked through thoroughly and have searched it to the best of our ability."

According to Chief McKinney, a missing person's report was first filed for Duncan Dec 27, and there have been no new leads.

Duncan's mother, writing on social media, says he was supposed to come home this past weekend but never showed up.

KWES

As of Tuesday morning, McKinney says the sheriff's office has wrapped up their search in the field and will now be searching the nearby trailer park.

DPS says they will no longer be doing an on-foot search due to the terrain, and are confident the drones and helicopters will spot something. It is unsure whether family and friends will continue to search on foot.

Anyone with information on Duncan's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Midland Police Department at (432) 685-7108.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9: