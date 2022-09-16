Call about active shooter at Ray High School was a hoax, city manager says

Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there was no active shooter and asked parents not to come to campus while they clear the scene.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a large police presence at Ray High School Friday afternoon after reports of an alleged active shooter on campus. Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there was no active shooter and asked parents not to come to campus while they cleared the scene.

Corpus Christi police previously tweeted that any parents en route can go to the Del Mar Economic Center at 3209 S. Staples.

"All students are safe and there is no present threat at this time."

All Ray High School Parents that are en route, please divert to the Del Mar Economic Center at 3209 S Staples.



"What was going through my mind is just like if we could get some sort of information would be better," said Ray High School parent Mary Villarreal. "I'm not saying this high school doesn't have things in place, but I think as far as everybody being informed on what to do and not panic, would have been easier to get through this situation."

The 911 call received by CCPD reported an AK-47 gun was on campus. Again, the call was false and there was no gun found on campus.

3NEWS spoke with City Manager Peter Zanoni who was in the area at the time school dropping off something for his son, a freshman at the high school.

"This city needs to be proud of our police officers and firefighters after seeing what I just saw," Zanoni said. "The dedication and the swiftness that they had and going into the school without any hesitation with a very coordinated plan. All of our parents should feel safer today."

Authorities continue to let the public know they take all threats against schools very seriously. Earlier this week 3NEWS reported that a Hamlin Middle School student who brought a gun to school appeared in court on Wednesday.

"When you bring a weapon to school you don't just put yourself in danger okay? What you do, you put yourself in danger, you put teachers in danger, you put the fellow students in danger," Judge Timothy McCoy told the teen on Wednesday.

McCoy added that he is willing to give offenders harsher punishments if it means correcting the problem at hand.