Larry D. Woodruffe, a capital murder suspect in the shooting death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, faced a judge for the first time Thursday morning.

The 24-year-old Woodruffe has been in custody since Saturday. The capital murder charge was announced Tuesday afternoon while Jazmine's funeral was still going on in northwest Houston.

Woodruffe’s lawyer, Lisa Andrews, says her client told police he was not involved or even in the car when the shooting happened.

She filed two motions during Thursday's hearing, including a change of venue for her client. She says he can’t get a fair trial here.

Andrews says she is concern about pre-trial publicity and “premature comments made by law enforcement officials because some of it will turn out true and some may be true, we don’t know.”

The court filings on Woodruffe have also been sealed.

Woodruffe has a long rap sheet and served time for family violence, according to HPOU President Joe Gamaldi.

RELATED: City officials speak out about combating gang violence

RELATED: Second suspect in Jazmine Barnes case charged with capital murder

RELATED: Suspected gunman in Jazmine Barnes' murder has lengthy criminal history

"How does someone who is a documented gang member, convicted felon for domestic violence, on parole, only get 9 months in jail for being in poss of a firearm w/31 round magazine??" Gamaldi tweeted Monday.

The first suspect charged in the case, 20-year-old Eric Black, Jr., told investigators Woodruffe fired the shot that killed Jazmine. That hasn't been confirmed by HCSO.

Black told investigators it was a case of mistaken identity and they thought they were shooting at someone they had been in an argument with at a club the night before.

Black said they didn't realize it was the wrong car and didn't know they had killed a child until they saw it on the news the next day.

A gun, believed to be the one used in the shooting, was found at Black's residence.

“Credit is due the discipline and persistence of homicide investigators, who worked around the clock to corroborate tipster information with actual evidence,” First Assistant District Attorney Tom Berg said. "We expect the hard work by investigators and prosecutors will lead to the convictions of Larry Woodruffe and Eric Black Jr. for the meaningless murder of this young child.”

RELATED: Family, friends say final goodbye at Jazmine Barnes' funeral

RELATED: VERIFY: Sheriff addresses unanswered questions in Jazmine Barnes murder

RELATED: Sheriff explains twists in Jazmine Barnes murder case

RELATED: Suspect: Fight at club led to 'mistaken identity' shooting of Jazmine Barnes

Jazmine, who was sitting behind the driver's seat, died after a bullet struck her in the head in the Dec. 30 drive-by shooting. Her mom, LaPorsha Washington, was shot in the arm and her 15-year-old sister was injured when the window shattered. Two other sisters in the car weren't hurt.

The case made national headlines after family members and community leaders labeled it a hate crime, saying the shooter was a white man in a red pickup.

A composite sketch was released of that man on Friday.

Investigators now believe the man in the red pickup does exist and may have actually witnessed the shooting and sped away because he was scared.

RELATED: Sheila Jackson Lee defends calling Jazmine Barnes murder a hate crime

RELATED: Jazmine Barnes killing likely a case of mistaken identity, sheriff says

RELATED: Disparity between description, suspect draws attention in Jazmine Barnes case