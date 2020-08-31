Law officers called to Taft apartment complex; reports of shots fired in the area

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement officers with the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office and other organizations were called to an apartment complex in Taft Sunday evening.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area just before 7:30 p.m. at the Taft Terrace Apartments.
As of 9:00 p.m. Sunday officers were still on the scene assessing the situation.
Details are limited at this time and 3News is working to confirm the story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.