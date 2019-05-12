KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — According to the Kleberg County Attorney’s Office Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force, a traffic stop conducted on December 2, 2019, within Kleberg County, along US Highway 77 S. and County Road 2180.

A large amount of money that was concealed in an electronic compartment located in the left rear passenger seat area of the vehicle was ultimately seized as a result of the traffic stop.

The agents then moved the vehicle to be inspected at a safer location. Upon inspecting the vehicle, agents located two lead-lined electronic compartments alongside both rear passenger areas of the 2002 Honda coupe.

As agents were able to pry open the compartment, they discovered that one of the compartments contained three bundles of money.

Agents arrested the two occupants of the vehicle and they have been identified as Aaron Garza-Gomez, a 43-year-old resident of Mission, Texas and Brenda Gomez Valencia, a 40-year-old resident of Mission, Texas.

"Based on the facts and set of circumstances that were present at the time of the arrest and due to positive alerts from the Task Force Canine and the utilization of the MX 908 device for Fentanyl and Heroin were present inside the compartment and on/in the money wrappings," read a Facebook post from the Kleberg County Attorney’s Office Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force.

Both suspects arrested, transported, and booked into Kleberg County Jail.

Garza-Gomez and Valencia are now facing money laundering, possession/ unlawful use of a criminal instrument, and currency exchange/transport violation.

Agents escorted the $71,050 to a local bank account as the criminal and civil cases are brought against Garza Gomez in Valencia.

