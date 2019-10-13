LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies have charged a homeowner after three men were found dead in his home early Sunday morning.

Andrew Jared Bass, 30, has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Deputies responded to a call of a possible burglary just after midnight Sunday at a home on CR 4010 in south Liberty County. Deputies found three men dead from gunshot wounds.

Officials identified two of the men as 54-year-old Walter Clifford Brown and 20-year-old Christopher Allen Wells, both from Dayton. They have not yet identified the third man.

Deputies said Bass is the homeowner.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Sheriff’s office at (936) 336-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

