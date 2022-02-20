Sunday is Lina Sardar Khil's fourth birthday and two months since she went missing

At 2 p.m. at the Villas Del Cabo apartments, family and friends will gather to honor her – just four days after the reward grew to $170,000 for her safe return.

SAN ANTONIO — Lina Sardar Khil's fourth birthday on Sunday coincides with the two-month mark since she disappeared from San Antonio's northwest side. A celebration is being held where she was last seen at the apartment complex where her family lives.

At 2 p.m. at the Villas Del Cabo apartments on Fredricksburg Road (north of Wurzbach Road), family and friends will gather to honor the little girl – just four days after the reward in her missing person's case grew to $170,000. Police said she disappeared from the playground on December 20.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio made the announcement about the reward increase by sharing a post on its Facebook page on Wednesday night. The previous award offered by the non-profit organization was $120,000 and it was increased to $150,000; plus San Antonio Crime Stoppers also has a reward of $20,000 – which ends up being a total of $170,000.

"Everyone please join us in praying for Lina’s safe return to her family," the Islamic Center of San Antonio said in its post.

Multiple searches have been conducted by both the FBI, SAPD and other agencies – along with volunteers organized by Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach. They have searched for Lina in rural areas, including a nearby greenbelt in San Antonio all the way to 70 miles away in parts of the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg.

Lina’s father, Riaz Khil, has expressed gratitude for the massive amount of assistance in the search for his daughter.

Islamic Center of San Antonio is a non-profit organization, which was established in Texas in 1993 as "the first center of its kind in San Antonio. Its goal is to serve the increasingly diverse Muslim community of San Antonio and the neighboring cities," its website says.