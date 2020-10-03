TIVOLI, Texas — More than three pounds of liquid meth was discovered inside a Refugio County home that was was a stone's throw away from a school last week.

The home was located in Tivoli, Texas, off Redfish, and sits right across the street from the schools in Austwell-Tivoli. That's why the Refugio County Sheriff's Department was concerned to discover liquid meth inside the home when they raided it last week.

Refugio County Chief Deputy Gary Wright and Sheriff Pinky Gonzales showed 3News what they found.

"Any kind of drug dealing is a big no no, but it enhances when you're doing it in a drug-free zone like a school, so it enhances the penalty and now they're facing first-degree felony charges on them, so it's pretty serious," Gonzales said.

It was last Tuesday when a deputy conducted a traffic stop and found liquid meth and crystal meth inside the vehicle. Soon agents were called to the home, which the driver had just left, and found the place in disarray, with drug paraphernalia everywhere.

Elisa Coy lives in Tivoli and has children going to school there. She was happy to hear about the bust but didn't think it was the work of anyone who is actually from the area.

Gonzales said she's right. He is seeing people coming from from out of state and setting up drug operations in places like Tivoli and Bayside, hoping the lack of law enforcement presence in those areas will allow them to go undetected.

"They were picking it up from Aransas County, which is south of here, and taking it to Refugio County, to Tivoli, and from there taking it north to Calhoun County," Gonzales said. "And from there there's no telling where else they taking it or distributing it."

Kelly Dewayne Busker was one of three people arrested in the bust. Authorities said he had an arrest warrant out of Kansas. Now he and the others are sitting in the Refugio County Jail.

Sheriff Gonzales said his department, along with Calhoun and Aransas counties, had been watching the group but were unable to make a case until that traffic stop. He added that the county's war on drugs will continue and his investigators are working on several more drug cases.

