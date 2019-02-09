ODESSA, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies held a press conference Monday afternoon at the University of Texas Permian Basin.

The press conference included the Odessa Police Department, FBI, U.S. Postal Service and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs said the shooter called the national tip line about 15 minutes before the shooting began.

"It was frankly a rambling statement about some of the atrocities he felt he had gone through he did not make a threat during that phone call," said Combs.

Officials said the ATF and other authorities were investigating how the shooter obtained his weapon.

ATF Special Agent Wester said the shooter failed a previous background check when he attempted to purchase a gun.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said the shooter's previous interactions with the Odessa police were minor in nature.

Gerke did not release details on the shooter's motivation.

Combs said they had completed a search of the shooter's property Sunday.

"The conditions reflect what we believe his mental state was going into this," said Combs.

The terrifying chain of events began when state troopers tried pulling over a gold car mid-Saturday afternoon on I-20 for failing to signal a left turn, Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Katherine Cesinger said. Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, the driver "pointed a rifle toward the rear window of his car and fired several shots" toward the patrol car stopping him. The gunshots struck one of two troopers inside the patrol car, Cesinger said, after which the gunman fled and continued shooting.

Two other police officers were shot before the suspect was killed. Authorities say the trooper was in serious but stable condition on Saturday, and the other officers were stable.

Witnesses described gunfire near shopping plazas and in busy intersections

Shauna Saxton was driving with her husband and grandson in Odessa and had paused at a stoplight when they heard loud pops.

"I looked over my shoulder to the left and the gold car pulled up and the man was there and he had a very large gun and it was pointing at me," she told TV station KOSA.

The shooting comes just four weeks after a gunman in the Texas border city of El Paso killed 22 people after opening fire at a Walmart. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week held two meetings with lawmakers about how to prevent more mass shootings in Texas. He said he would visit the area Sunday.

