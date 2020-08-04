CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local company continues to make security upgrades after several of their vans were broken into and $1K worth of equipment was stolen.

Echelon Home Theater and Security sent us a video of a man smashing the glass of one of its vans. The thief then gets inside of the van and starts loading up electronic equipment. This all happened early Monday morning outside of its business near S.P.I.D. and Flynn Parkway.

The company says the video shows a man and woman taking part in the break-ins. The company says it's going to be installing more perimeter protection around its vans and theft prevention devices like an alarm system.

