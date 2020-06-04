CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has been conducting compliance checks at local businesses to ensure that non-essential businesses remain closed. Yesterday, they found one local game room still in operation.

Around 3 pm yesterday afternoon, officers arrived at a game room on Weber road and found people inside.

CCPD says they had previously conducted a check at this location and tried to tell the owners that this was not considered an essential business, but police say they continued to disregard the county's stay at home order.

CCPD says a total of 16 citations were issued to the people involved, all for violating the stay at home directive. 4 other people were arrested for outstanding warrants.

If you know of a non-essential business operating outside of the scope of the stay and home order, you can call this number, (361) 886-2600.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: