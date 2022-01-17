Local man arrested for kidnapping and aggravated robbery

Roland Gomez, 28, has been arrested after assaulting a young man and forcing him, at gunpoint, to drive for him.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 28-year old Roland Gomez has been arrested on charges including aggravated robbery, and aggravated kidnapping, after assaulting a young man Monday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17th, Corpus Christi Police Department officers responded to a call for a robbery on the 4800 block of Moravian.

There, officers spoke with a 19-year old who told them at 2:49 PM, as he was getting into his vehicle, he was approached by an unknown male who brandished a handgun at him, and told him to drive.

It was near the 4800 block of Moravian when the victim was able to escape the vehicle, after a struggle. The victim sustained minor injuries and was able to seek help from a nearby citizen.

Officers were able to track down the offender to a residence located on the 600 block of Dolores. The victim’s vehicle was located on the 700 block of Francesca.

Officers made contact with the offender, who was still in possession of the keys to the stolen vehicle as well as the handgun that was believed to be used during the robbery.

A field ID was completed, and the suspect was positively identified.

As a result, 28-year-old Roland Gomez was arrested. Gomez was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by Felon and was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

Gomez was booked in at the City Detention Center and will be transported to the Nueces County Jail after he is processed.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.