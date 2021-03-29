London ISD teacher arrested for alleged improper relations with a student

If guilty, the offense would be a second degree felony and is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, the Nueces County Sheriff Detectives arrested former London Independent School District teacher Amber Prince for allegedly having improper relations with a student.

Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper told 3News that the London ISD police began an investigation last week and reached out to Nueces County for assistance with the case.

Sheriff Hooper said that Prince was arrested Monday after being interviewed by detectives at the courthouse.

