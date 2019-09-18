LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man has pleaded guilty to federal violations involving Medicare fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

During a press conference in Dallas on Wednesday, the attorney's office said Joseph Valdie Kimble, 62, pleaded guilty to health care fraud on September 11.

The attorney's office says a total of 58 individuals across all four federal districts in Texas were charged for their alleged involvement in Medicare fraud schemes and networks of “pill mill” clinics resulting in $66 million in loss and 6.2 million pills. 16 doctors or medical professionals and 20 others were charged for their role in diverting opioids.

According to information presented in court, Kimble operated Tiger EMS, a business providing non-emergency ambulance transport, mostly between skilled nursing centers and hospitals and dialysis centers.

Ambulance providers may bill for ambulance services only if there is a demonstrated medical need.

Kimble disregarded medical requirements and billed Medicare and Medicaid for ambulance services provided to patients for whom ambulance transport was not medically necessary.

Kimble has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and $751,986.80 in restitution.

“Every dollar stolen from Medicare through fraud comes out of the pocket of taxpayers,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown of the Eastern District of Texas. “These are real costs that help drive up the cost of medical services for everyone. It is important that there be real consequences for those who cheat the system.”

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

