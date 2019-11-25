HOUSTON — Police arrested a man on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated after an incident that killed two pedestrians on I-45 the Gulf Freeway Saturday morning.

The crash happened at about 1:10 a.m. in the freeway's southbound lanes near Cullen, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said a Nissan Versa was involved in a hit-and-run wreck and became disabled. That's when it was struck by a Nissan Altima.

The drivers got out of their vehicles to exchange info and were waiting near the HOV concrete barrier while a wrecker blocked the lane of traffic.

That's when Lupe Longoria, 27, came along in a Toyota CHR and struck both pedestrians, police said. One of the victims, a 45-year-old man, died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital and later died as well.

A representative from the district attorney's office came to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Longoria was arrested and subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated. Court records show he was released from jail after paying $100 bond.

