AUSTIN, Texas — Magen Fieramsuca, who is charged with capital murder, is scheduled to be in court Monday in connection to the Heidi Broussard case.

Fieramsuca is accused of kidnapping Broussard and her baby, then killing Broussard. Authorities have said Fieramusca was plotting to kidnap Broussard's baby and pass the baby off as her own child.

Investigators found the baby unharmed, but discovered Broussard's body the trunk of a car outside Fieramusca's home in the Houston area.

Fieramusca was originally charged with only kidnapping and tampering with a corpse, but was indicted on a murder charge on Jan. 28.

KVUE spoke with Broussard's mother hours after the murder charge was announced.

"I told her ... I said, 'Heidi, I'm telling you I do not trust that girl. There's something wrong', but you know, being my daughter, she didn't listen because she just wanted to help somebody," Tammy Broussard said.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday. Fieramusca does not have to appear in person to the hearing, but her attorney's do. Fieramusca is being held in the Travis County Jail with a bond set at $1,000,000.

