FULTON, Ark. — Arkansas is dedicating a bridge in honor of Maleah Davis, a 4-year-old Texas girl whose remains were found in the area.

Davis was reported missing in May. Her remains were found in June alongside Interstate 30 near Hope, Arkansas, about 30 miles from the Texas-Arkansas state line.

The Arkansas State Highway Commission voted in July to rename the Red Lake Road Overpass that crosses I-30 the Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge. The sign will be officially unveiled November 9.

Funds for the sign were donated by a resident of Hempstead County, Arkansas, who wishes to remain anonymous.

“As Sheriff of Hempstead County, I would like to invite all who would like to show support or participated in the search for Maleah, Her Family, the Officers who had to work the scene and anyone who may way want to let the world know that we The Law Enforcement Officers of Hempstead County will never forget May 31, 2019 and will always think of Maleah as Our Little Angel,” Singleton wrote.

According to court documents, Davis died from blunt force trauma. Derion Vence, Davis' mother's boyfriend, struck her with his hand and an object before she died, the documents show.

Harris County prosecutors claim Vence concealed Maleah's body so it would not be available to Houston Police Department detectives during their investigation. He was charged with tampering with a corpse before Davis's body was discovered.

“We are responsible for making sure a situation of this kind never happens again in this city, this state or in this country," Mayor Sylvester Turner said at the time.

Maleah was laid to rest during a private funeral on June 22. More than 500 people attended.

