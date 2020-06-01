CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The trial for Joseph Tejeda, the man accused of murdering 21-year-old Breanna Wood back in 2016, has been pushed back for a second time.

Jury selection in Tejeda's trial was supposed to begin Tuesday, but was rescheduled for April during a pre-trial hearing Monday morning in Nueces County Judge Jack Pulcher's courtroom.

Tejeda is facing capital murder charges for the fatal shooting of Wood back in 2016. He is also accused of hiding her body after telling police officers he was offered $500 to commit the crime.

Wood's body was not discovered until January of 2017. She was found in a box wrapped in plastic in an abandoned building off FM 666 near Robstown, Texas.

Tejeda is one of six other defendants facing charges in the murder. Prosecutors took the death penalty off the table for Tejeda back in July of last year.

Monday's continuance is the second for Tejeda, who was originally scheduled to stand trial for the murder in July of 2018.

