HOUSTON — A carjacking suspect was arrested following a high-speed chase in north Houston overnight.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect vehicle led them on a pursuit through several major freeways in the northwest Houston at speeds well over 100 mph.

The chase, which also included Houston police units, ended near Danna and Fulton in north Houston.

After a short chase on foot, a K-9 unit help authorities apprehend both suspects.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say it all started when a DPS sergeant attempted to stop the suspect vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Friday and the driver refused to stop.

It was previously reported that a woman in the passenger's seat was arrested along with the male driver, but she was later released.

