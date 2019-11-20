EL CAMPO, Texas — An Aramark employee contracted to do food work for an El Campo ISD elementary school was arrested Tuesday after maintenance workers found a small camera hidden in the boy’s bathroom.

The food worker was identified as 42-year-old Scott Gelardi from Rosenberg. He was arrested when he arrived for work at Northside Elementary School.

Geraldi has been charged with invasive visual recording, a state felony. As the investigation continued, he was later charged with possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography with intent to promote. Additional charges are possible.

Investigators said they have searched Gelardi’s apartment, school office and vehicle for additional evidence.

The district said all school bathrooms have been searched and no other recording devices have been found.

At this time no children have been identified and there is no evidence of any physical contact with any children.

Gelardi bond was set at $70,000.

This investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates.

