Man arrested after Nueces County Deputy discovers illegal narcotics during traffic stop

Deputies say they discovered “a substantial amount of illegal narcotics.”

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, January 16 Pct. 3 Deputies assigned to the Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit discovered illegal narcotics during a traffic stop on US Highway 77.

According to Nueces County Pct. 5 Constables, the deputies conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation.

Deputies say consent to search the vehicle was obtained and they discovered “a substantial amount of illegal narcotics.”

Deputies say this was a combined effort with the assistance of Nueces County Constable's office Pct. 5 and K-9 Arco, Robstown PD and the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit.

The driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Nueces County jail.

