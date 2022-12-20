Man arrested after allegedly opening fire at Corpus Christi police car

21-year-old John Vasquez was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, DWI and evading arrest.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was arrested Friday after police said he fired several shots at a marked police car after waving a gun around at a Corpus Christi intersection, Corpus Christi police officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Officers were flagged down at Holly and Everhart Friday, Dec. 16 just after 11 a.m. by concerned citizens who said someone in a silver car with a broken rear windshield was pointing a gun at others in the area, the statement said.

The vehicle was found by officers a short time later near Everhart and Shea Pkwy., just a few blocks away, the statement said. The driver of the silver car, who was later identified as 21-year-old John Vasquez, noticed the officer nearby, pointed a hand gun out of the window of the car, and fired several rounds at the marked police unit, officials said.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over but said Vasquez tried to run, but eventually lost control and crashed into a curb on the 4600 block of Corona.

Vasquez and the passenger, identified as 21-year-old Christian Trevino, tried to run from the scene on foot but were "quickly apprehended by officers, without further incident," the statement said. The gun was recovered at the scene and officers also found spent shell casings inside the car.

No officers were injured, the statement said.

Vasquez was arrested on charged of aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading in a vehicle and driving while intoxicated. Trevino was arrested on charges of evading on foot and public intoxication.

Officials said the investigation is active and ask anyone with information to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at www.cctexas.com/crimestoppers.

