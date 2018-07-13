CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A man was arrested after a bank robbery downtown Friday afternoon, just blocks away from the Corpus Christi Police Department headquarters.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the IBC on Shoreline Boulevard, near Kinney Street. Police said the suspect was found about 20 minutes later just a few blocks away at Blucher Park.

The man was taken in for questioning and later arrested. He was identified as 57-year-old William McClennen.

The bank was closed during their investigation.

The incident was frightening for those inside the bank at the time of the robbery, but thankfully police said no one was injured.

If you have any information about this robbery please call police at 361-886-2600.

