Taft Police Department: Man arrested after stealing merchandise from grocery story

TAFT, Texas — Saturday afternoon Taft Police arrested a man who stole merchandise from a local grocery story.

Police arrested Miguel Antonio Valdez. Police say Valdez had two prior convictions and had a warrant out of Aransas Pass for theft. According to Police Valdez also had two warrants for Evading with a Motor Vehicle and Theft of Property.

According to Taft police, they received a call of a suspect stealing merchandise from a grocery store. Police say Valdez was identified through surveillance video which let to officers searching for him and arresting him.

Police say when they found Valdez he fled, but police were able to catch and arrest him. The merchandise was recovered, and Valdez will now face additional charges of Evading Arrest and a Felony for Theft of Property.

