19-year-old arrested, charged in connection with high school seniors found dead in The Woodlands

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old has been arrested after two Woodlands High School students were found dead earlier this month.

The suspect has been identified as Abdulbaaith Adewale. He has been charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury after fentanyl was found in the teens' systems.

The two students have been identified as 17-year-old Gregory Blodgett and 18-year-old Irene Sunderland.

Deputies said on May 5 there were called to a home on Stanwick Place in The Woodlands and found the two students dead. Deputies initially said they did not believe foul play was involved and suspected the students had died from a drug overdose.

A forensic autopsy and toxicology report later confirmed the presence of fentanyl.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson said Adewale's arrest is thanks to a new Texas law that allows them to charge alleged drug dealers if their customers die.

“Let this be a warning to those who sell illicit narcotics: Montgomery County Law Enforcement is committed to finding you and holding you accountable not only for the selling of illicit narcotics but for the deaths that occur," Sheriff Henderson wrote in a statement.