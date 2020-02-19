CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in an affordable housing apartment complex on the city's westside are back in their homes after a late night standoff.

Shots were fired around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Clairline Gardens on Arlington and Ayers. Officers arrived to find a 37-year old who has not yet been identified holed up inside a room. Shots continued to be fired at officers, forcing police to call out their SWAT team.

When SWAT arrived they managed to talk with the 37-year-old until he surrendered a couple of hours later.

"With all factions of the team here, you know the SWAT team, patrol officers and the hostage negotiation team working together, we came to a successful resolution," said Senior Officer Travis Pace of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Thankfully no injuries were reported. It is not yet clear what led up to the situation.

The 37-year-old was arrested without any problems. Investigators said he did have a warrant out for his arrest. He now faces charges of firing a gun within city limits, making terroristic threats, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

