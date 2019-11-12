CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man in his 30s was arrested by Corpus Christi police Wednesday morning after damaging several vehicles passing near Baker Middle School.

According to police, it was around 8:30 a.m. when they were called to a residence at the intersection of Casa Verde and Casa Blanca drives for reports of a man acting erratically and throwing objects at vehicles. Witnesses reported the man was throwing objects like a bicycle and tire at drivers as they passed.

Police said five vehicles in all were damaged.

The man was arrested and is being taken in for a psychological evaluation, according to police. Another man at the residence was also arrested on an unrelated warrant.

