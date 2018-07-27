WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - Winston-Salem police have arrested a High Point man they believe tried to burn two American 'Blue Line' flags hanging outside a bar popular among police and first responders.

Tuesday night, police were sent surveillance video of a man who walks in front of Kelly Days bar on N. Main St. and appears to use a lighter to singe the bottom of the flags. He then pulls the flags down and puts them on the ground.

Thursday afternoon, police arrested 41-year-old Timothy Wayne Lail without incident in the 1400 block of Northwest Blvd. in Winston-Salem. Lail was charged with Burning Personal Property and Injury to Personal Property. Lail's bond was set at $2,500 and he has a preliminary court date of Aug. 16.

Timothy Wayne Lail

The bar posted about the incident on its Facebook page.

On its website, Kelly Days describes itself as 'a bar where Law Enforcement, Firefighters, Medical Personnel, Military, and their supporters can hang out.' The "Thin Blue Line" stands for law enforcement's separation of order from chaos.

