SAN ANTONIO — A 40-year-old man who police say claims to be a local youth minister was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child on Friday.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a 12-year-old girl reported Turner's behavior at her school, but the abuse did not occur there.

Salazar also said Clayton Turner told authorities he was attached to multiple religious organizations. However, because deputies couldn't find evidence of Turner's connections to the organizations, authorities are asking that any potential victims of Turner come forward.

The suspect also faces a charge of indecent contact with a child. Authorities say he has a history of prior non-violent misdemeanor charges.