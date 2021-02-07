Auto theft suspect arrested in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A traffic stop ended with the arrest of a man, who, as it turned out, had two outstanding warrants for burglary to a vehicle.
When he was initially pulled over, 38-year-old William Womack gave officers a fake identity. Once they were able to figure out who he really was, a quick check turned up the warrants out of San Patricio County.
Womack was arrested and several other charges were added, including, according to the Corpus Christi Auto Theft Task Force, a possible connection to another recent car theft.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi PD: Officer shoots man during struggle after alleged catalytic converter theft attempt
- Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament
- No fireworks allowed, but you might see some light shows courtesy of bioluminescence at Padre Island National Seashore
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.