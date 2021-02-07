Auto theft suspect arrested in Corpus Christi

When he was initially pulled over, 38-year-old William Womack gave officers a fake identity.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A traffic stop ended with the arrest of a man, who, as it turned out, had two outstanding warrants for burglary to a vehicle.

When he was initially pulled over, 38-year-old William Womack gave officers a fake identity. Once they were able to figure out who he really was, a quick check turned up the warrants out of San Patricio County.

Womack was arrested and several other charges were added, including, according to the Corpus Christi Auto Theft Task Force, a possible connection to another recent car theft.

