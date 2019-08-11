CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is in jail after stabbing his brother in the neck early Friday morning.

Investigators showed up to a home on Nelson Lane behind Moore Plaza on Friday, November 8, to find the attacker running off.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where we're told he's expected to be okay.

The suspect was caught a few blocks away and has been identified as 29-year-old John Dominguez.

Dominguez now faces a charge of aggravated assault.

