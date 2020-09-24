Man arrested in San Antonio accused of supporting ISIS, discussing domestic terror attacks

Jaylyn Molina, from Gonzales County, was arrested by the FBI this week.

SAN ANTONIO — A South Texas man is accused of providing support to ISIS and discussing carrying out terror attacks on U.S. soil.

Jaylyn Molina, from Gonzales County, was arrested by the FBI in San Antonio this week. According to federal court records, Molina joined an encrypted chat app in April and communicated about ISIS propaganda, as well as recruiting others, making bombs, and where possible attacks on the U.S. should take place.

Officials say he also talked about traveling to Syria to fight for ISIS. Another man, Kristopher Sean Matthews of South Carolina, was also arrested.

Molina is set to appear in federal court in San Antonio next week.