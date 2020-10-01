SILSBEE, Texas — A man accused of driving drunk and seriously injuring two people in San Patricio County was arrested in Silsbee Thursday night.

44-year-old Bruce Gravis Beasley is charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury.

San Patricio County District Attorney Samuel Smith told our sister station 12News Beasley's blood alcohol content was .37 the night in 2017 when he crashed his car. The impact ejected two passengers who had to be taken to the hospital by air ambulance.

The District Attorney said Beasley was indicted following the accident but failed to show up in court in San Patricio County.

Hardin County Jail records show Beasley was released Friday on $10,000 bond.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: