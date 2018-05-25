Update: The man barricaded inside the home is now in police custody after being tased as of 11:40 p.m. Friday night.

Authorities in Bayside were called to a residence in the 700 block of 2nd Street Friday afternoon where they say a man who was threatening violence is barricaded inside with two family members.

As of around 3:30 p.m. Friday, authorities had the residence surrounded.

Refugio County Sheriff's Department officials said the man had been arrested on Tuesday and was in jail on a $200,000 bond, but was later bonded out by family members.

