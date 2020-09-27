Several burglaries overnight in Corpus Christi; one suspect arrested.

Police were able to review video at one of the stores and got a suspect description.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are investigating several burglaries early this morning along South Alameda Street.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of South Alameda around 5 a.m. Sunday to help a business owner with a burglary alarm. When they arrived, they saw that someone had broken into the building.

It turns out that several other stores were also burglarized and damaged in that area. Police were able to review video at one of the stores and got a suspect description.

Meanwhile, another call was received about a destruction in progress on South Staples Street. Police say the caller gave the same description as the suspect on Alameda.

Officers eventually found the suspect, 27-year-old Caleb Nipper, who had a white brick in his hand along with some stolen merchandise from the locations.