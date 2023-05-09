Man suspected of burglarizing cars on Norvel Dr. shoots car owner when confronted overnight, police say

Officers found the victim in the middle of the street with life-threatening injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A person was shot early Tuesday morning after confronting a man who was burglarizing their car, Lt. Michael Pena with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening inquiries.

Officers with the department were called to the 5900 block of Norvel Dr. at 3:50 a.m. and found the victim in the street with at least one gunshot wound. Officers provided the victim with medical attention until medics arrived and took the victim to a hospital, Pena said.

The victim was shot when they noticed someone in their car outside and confronted the suspect. Pena said and investigation found three vehicles were burglarized on that block this morning.

The offender left the scene on foot and has not been found at this time.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, white shoes, and a black backpack.

This is an on-going investigation. If you have any additional information about this crime, call detectives at 361-886-2840, or if you would like to be anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online at www.cctexas.com/crimestoppers.

Neighbors share surveillance video

Residents on Norvell Dr. caught some of the commotion on their home surveillance cameras. They shared the videos with 3NEWS.

WARNING: Gunshots are audible in the video and it may be distressing for some.

The first part of the video shows a man going through cars on the street. In the rest of the video, you can hear at least three gunshots and see a man running from the scene.

