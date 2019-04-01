TEXAS CITY, Texas - A man police say claimed to have killed his three children and shot his wife is in custody.

Police said the man called 911 to turn himself in around 6 p.m. Thursday. Junaid Hashim Mehmood, 27, was arrested near the Panera Bread on El Dorado Boulevard near the Gulf Freeway.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held without bond in the Texas City Jail. Additional charges are expected to be filed later on Friday.

Three children, including an infant, were found dead Thursday evening inside a Texas City apartment.

Junaid Hashim Mehmood, 27, is suspected of killing his three children and severely wounding his wife.

Police responded to a welfare check around 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Pointe Ann Apartments at 1225 10th Street North in Texas City. They found three children dead and a woman, now identified as 24-year-old Kimaria Nelson, with a gunshot wound to her head.

Police have identified the children as Ashanti Mehmood, infant, Prince Larry Brown, 2, and Angela Pilot, 5. Mehmood is the biological father of the youngest child.

Mehmood lived in the apartment with Nelson and the three children.

Nelson was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where she is being treated for her wounds.

Police earlier identified Mehmood as a person of interest in this case.

Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation: Texas City, League City and Houston police departments along with the Texas Rangers and Galveston County District Attorney's Office.

