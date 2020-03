ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A man arrested by the Aransas Pass Police Department on aggravated robbery charges was sentenced on Wednesday.

30-year-old Jimmy Porter was found guilty by a San Patricio County jury Tuesday for aggravated robbery and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the robbery and an additional 20 years on the firearm charge.

The robbery happened at a Sonic drive-in in Aransas Pass.

