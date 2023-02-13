Man dead after shooting breaks out in Mission Plaza on Monday

CCPD Sr. Ofc. Travis Pace said no arrests have been made yet, but believes the shooter, victim knew each other.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after being shot in the 4900 Ayers on Monday afternoon.

Corpus Christi Police Sr. Ofc. Travis Pace said officers were called to the scene at the Mission Plaza for reports of people shooting at each other.

When they arrived, no one was there, but a local hospital reported treating a gunshot victim shortly after.

Hospital staff attempted to treat the victim, but he died of his injuries.

CCPD has not released the victim's identity.

Pace said they have not made an arrest in the shooting, and currently do not have a description of the shooter, but police don't believe this was a random shooting.

"Apparently these individuals had some knowledge of each other," he said. "They knew each other in some form or fashion."