HPD: Teen shot his stepfather in the head during birthday party at Houston restaurant

A police officer was in the area at the time and quickly took the teenage suspect into custody.

HOUSTON — A teenager shot and killed his stepfather at a restaurant in the Alief area on Wednesday evening, Houston police said.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. at the Hong Kong City Mall shopping center in the 11200 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

Investigators said it appeared the 16-year-old shot his stepfather in the head during a family birthday party at the restaurant. The restaurant was said to be "at capacity" at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

After the shooting, the teenage suspect allegedly ran away and left the business. A security guard flagged down a passing police officer, who then caught up with the teen and took him into custody.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Police said the man, who was in his 40s, died at the scene.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

HPD Assistant Chief B. Tien said investigators would speak to the witnesses who were in the restaurant at the time but also asked any others to come forward.

Police reiterated late Wednesday that even though the shooting happened in Houston’s Chinatown community, this was an altercation involving family members and was not a hate crime.

“Every time there’s a loss of life, it’s a tragedy, but you can imagine how sensitive this is involving a family member.”