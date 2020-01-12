Man detained after Corpus Christi police find body of 28-year-old woman in his southside apartment

Investigators said the two knew each other and that they are currently not looking for outside suspects.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man was detained by the Corpus Christi Police Department after officers found the body of a 28-year-old woman in his southside apartment Monday.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 6700 block of Everhart Road at around 3:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of an assault with injuries. When officers arrived at the scene they made contact with a man who said a woman was inside of his apartment. Officers found the 28-year-old woman dead.

The woman has not yet been identified.

The man was detained by police. Investigators said the two knew each other and that they are currently not looking for outside suspects. No arrest has been made as of this report, not have any charges been filed.

Police said the case is still under investigation. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

